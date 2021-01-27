Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 27.01.2021

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

27 Januar

Mittwoch, 27. Januar 2021

Kiwi jr.
Cooler Returns
Album: Cooler Returns

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Billy Nomates
Heels
Single

The Notwist
Exit Strategy To Myself
Album: Vertigo Days

Plastic Bertrand
Tout petit La Planete(Musikbett)
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Die Heiterkeit
Was passiert ist
Album: Was passiert ist

Sam Binga feat. Redders
Oh My Gosh
Album: Curry G.O.A.T

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Protoje feat. Koffee
Switch it up
Single

Sinkane
How We Be
Album: Mean Love

Ancient Astronauts feat. C Wyne Nalukalala
Ghetto Youth Never Give Up
Album: Kampala Fire

King Hanna
Creme Brulee
Album: Tell Me Your Mind And I'll Tell You Mine


