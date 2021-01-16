Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Wolfram Hanke

Stand: 16.01.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

16 Januar

Samstag, 16. Januar 2021

Joy Division
Isolation
Album: Closer

TV Smith
Send In The Clown
Album: Lockdown Holiday

TV Smith
The Lucky Ones
Album: Lockdown Holiday

Sleaford Mods
Out There
Album: Spare Ribs

Iggy Pop
Dirty Little Virus
Single

Laura Jane Grace
Shelter in Place
Album: Stay Alive

Laura Jane Grace
The Mountain Song
Album: Stay Alive

Phoebe Bridgers
Kyoto Song
Album: Punisher

Talco Maskerade
Fine Di Una Storia
Album: Locktown

Kadavar
Everything Is Changing
Album: The Isolation Tapes

Tocotronic
Hoffnung
Single

Danger Dan
Nudeln und Klopapier
Single

Madsen
Quarantäne für immer
Album: Na gut dann nicht

Madsen
Behalte Deine Meinung
Na gut dann nicht

ZSK
Ich habe Besseres zu tun
Ende der Welt

R.E.M.
It‘s The End Of The World As We Know It
Document (R.E.M. No.5)


0