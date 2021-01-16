Playlist Wolfram Hanke
16. Januar
Samstag, 16. Januar 2021
Joy Division
Isolation
Album: Closer
TV Smith
Send In The Clown
Album: Lockdown Holiday
TV Smith
The Lucky Ones
Album: Lockdown Holiday
Sleaford Mods
Out There
Album: Spare Ribs
Iggy Pop
Dirty Little Virus
Single
Laura Jane Grace
Shelter in Place
Album: Stay Alive
Laura Jane Grace
The Mountain Song
Album: Stay Alive
Phoebe Bridgers
Kyoto Song
Album: Punisher
Talco Maskerade
Fine Di Una Storia
Album: Locktown
Kadavar
Everything Is Changing
Album: The Isolation Tapes
Tocotronic
Hoffnung
Single
Danger Dan
Nudeln und Klopapier
Single
Madsen
Quarantäne für immer
Album: Na gut dann nicht
Madsen
Behalte Deine Meinung
Na gut dann nicht
ZSK
Ich habe Besseres zu tun
Ende der Welt
R.E.M.
It‘s The End Of The World As We Know It
Document (R.E.M. No.5)