Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 12.01.2021

12 Januar

Dienstag, 12. Januar 2021

Ancient Astronauts feat. Blessed San
Do It To The Beat
Album: Zik Zak

Glass Animals
Gooey (Instrumental)
Album: Zaba

Albertine Sarges
The Girls
Album: The Sticky Fingers

Nathan Salsburg
VII (Coincident Constellation)
Album: Landwerk no.2

The Libertines
Up The Bracket
Album: Up The Bracket

Amerigo Gazaway
Nina Simone vs. Lauryn Hill: Feeling Good
Album: Feeling Good

The Streets feat. Ms. Banks
You Can’t Afford Me
Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

Shuffle Jack & Galv
Space Shuttle Cock
Album: I primitivi

Shuffle Jack & Galv
Story
Album: I primitivi

Casper Clausen
Used To Think
Album: Better Way


