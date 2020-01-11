Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.01.2020

08 Januar

Freitag, 08. Januar 2021

The Avalanches
Frankie Sinatra feat MF Doom & Danny Brown
Album: Wildflower

MC 900 ft Jesus
City Sleeps (Instrumental Part)
Album: Welcome To My Dream

Viagra Boys
Girls & Boys
Album: Welfare Jazz

Channel Tres
Skate Depot
Album: I Can´t Go Outside

Aaron Frazer
Have Mercy
Album: Introducing...

Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Single

The Kills
The Search For Cherry Red (Remastered 2020)
Album: Little Bastards

Kareem El Morr
Wasteland Breaks
Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr
Sympathetic Strings
Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr
Zoom
Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr
Rudeboy Dub
Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr
Wasteland Breaks
Album: Wasteland Breaks

Nathan Salsburg
VIII (All That Were Calculated Have Passed)
Album: Landwerk No. 2

Martha & The Muffins
Echo Beach (rework by Bass)
Album: Echo Beach Remixes

Lee Fields & The Expressions
Regenerate (Instrumental)
Album: Big Crowns Vaults Vol. 1

Arlo Parks
Sophie
Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Bull
Disco Living
Single

Dry Cleaning
Scratchcard Lanyard
Single

India Jordan
Dear Nan King
Album: For You EP

KennyHoopla
How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway
Album: How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway EP

King Hannah
Meal Deal
Album: Tell Me Your Mind and I´l Tell You Mine

Sofia Kourtesis
Sarita Colonia
Album: Sarita Colonia EP

Tobe Nwigwe
Tunday Fiyah ft Lanell Grant, Mumu Fresh
Album: Cincoriginal

The Avalanches
Gold Sky ft Kurt Vile
Album: We Will Always Love You


1