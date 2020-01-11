Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 08. Januar 2021

The Avalanches

Frankie Sinatra feat MF Doom & Danny Brown

Album: Wildflower

MC 900 ft Jesus

City Sleeps (Instrumental Part)

Album: Welcome To My Dream

Viagra Boys

Girls & Boys

Album: Welfare Jazz

Channel Tres

Skate Depot

Album: I Can´t Go Outside

Aaron Frazer

Have Mercy

Album: Introducing...

Ja, Panik

Apocalypse or Revolution

Single

The Kills

The Search For Cherry Red (Remastered 2020)

Album: Little Bastards

Kareem El Morr

Wasteland Breaks

Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr

Sympathetic Strings

Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr

Zoom

Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr

Rudeboy Dub

Album: Wasteland Breaks

Kareem El Morr

Wasteland Breaks

Album: Wasteland Breaks

Nathan Salsburg

VIII (All That Were Calculated Have Passed)

Album: Landwerk No. 2

Martha & The Muffins

Echo Beach (rework by Bass)

Album: Echo Beach Remixes

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Regenerate (Instrumental)

Album: Big Crowns Vaults Vol. 1

Arlo Parks

Sophie

Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Bull

Disco Living

Single

Dry Cleaning

Scratchcard Lanyard

Single

India Jordan

Dear Nan King

Album: For You EP

KennyHoopla

How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway

Album: How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway EP

King Hannah

Meal Deal

Album: Tell Me Your Mind and I´l Tell You Mine

Sofia Kourtesis

Sarita Colonia

Album: Sarita Colonia EP

Tobe Nwigwe

Tunday Fiyah ft Lanell Grant, Mumu Fresh

Album: Cincoriginal