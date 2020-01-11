Playlist Ralf Summer
08. Januar
Freitag, 08. Januar 2021
The Avalanches
Frankie Sinatra feat MF Doom & Danny Brown
Album: Wildflower
MC 900 ft Jesus
City Sleeps (Instrumental Part)
Album: Welcome To My Dream
Viagra Boys
Girls & Boys
Album: Welfare Jazz
Channel Tres
Skate Depot
Album: I Can´t Go Outside
Aaron Frazer
Have Mercy
Album: Introducing...
Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Single
The Kills
The Search For Cherry Red (Remastered 2020)
Album: Little Bastards
Kareem El Morr
Wasteland Breaks
Album: Wasteland Breaks
Kareem El Morr
Sympathetic Strings
Album: Wasteland Breaks
Kareem El Morr
Zoom
Album: Wasteland Breaks
Kareem El Morr
Rudeboy Dub
Album: Wasteland Breaks
Kareem El Morr
Wasteland Breaks
Album: Wasteland Breaks
Nathan Salsburg
VIII (All That Were Calculated Have Passed)
Album: Landwerk No. 2
Martha & The Muffins
Echo Beach (rework by Bass)
Album: Echo Beach Remixes
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Regenerate (Instrumental)
Album: Big Crowns Vaults Vol. 1
Arlo Parks
Sophie
Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams
Bull
Disco Living
Single
Dry Cleaning
Scratchcard Lanyard
Single
India Jordan
Dear Nan King
Album: For You EP
KennyHoopla
How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway
Album: How will I rest in peace if I´m buried by a highway EP
King Hannah
Meal Deal
Album: Tell Me Your Mind and I´l Tell You Mine
Sofia Kourtesis
Sarita Colonia
Album: Sarita Colonia EP
Tobe Nwigwe
Tunday Fiyah ft Lanell Grant, Mumu Fresh
Album: Cincoriginal
The Avalanches
Gold Sky ft Kurt Vile
Album: We Will Always Love You