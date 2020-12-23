Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 23.12.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018.

23 Dezember

Mittwoch, 23. Dezember 2020

Throwing Muses
Bo Diddley Bridge
Album: Sun Racket

Tara Nome Doyle
Neon Woods
Album: Alchemy

Young Marble Giants
Brand New Life
Album: Colossal Youth

A/T/O/S
Sunsaver
Album: Waterman

Peaking Lights
My Heart Dubs 4 You)
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Ancient Astronauts feat. C Wyne Nalukalala
Ghetto Youth Never Give Up
Album: Kampala Fire

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Johnny Copeland
Down On Bending Knees
Album: Down and Out

Al Green
Rhymes
Album: Al Green Is Love

The Bug ft. Dis Fig
You
Album: In Blue


