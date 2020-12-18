Playlist Ralf Summer
18. Dezember
Freitag, 18. Dezember 2020
Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light feat Thadillac
Album: Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Childish Gambino
This Is America
Single
Lizzo
Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You
INGA
Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths
Khruangbin
Pelota
Album: Mordechai
Die Sterne
Du Musst Gar Nix ft The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Album: Die Sterne
All Diese Gewalt
Andere
Album: Andere
Ela Minus
Megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion
Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Album: Transistion East (Single)
Sevdaliza
Oh My God
Album: Shabrang
Dirty Projectors
Lose Your Love
Album: 5 EPs
Theo Parrish
This Is For You ft Maurissa Rose
Album: Wuddaji
Run The Jewels
Ooh LA LA (Ft. Greg Nice and DJ Premier)
Album: RTJ4
Coco
Empty Beach
Single
Kelly Lee Owens
Melt!
Album: Inner Song
Clipping.
Say The Name
Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned
Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death
Charlotte Brandi
Wind feat Dirk Von Lowtzow
Album: An Das Angstland EP
Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: Remote Rhythm Lab EP
Sault
Free
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Haiyti
Barrio ft Veysel
Album: Sui Sui
Cardi B
WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
Single
Sault
Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)