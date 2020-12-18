Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.12.2020

Playlisten

18 Dezember

Freitag, 18. Dezember 2020

Shabazz Palaces
Shine A Light feat Thadillac
Album: Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star

Childish Gambino
This Is America
Single

Lizzo
Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You

INGA
Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths

Khruangbin
Pelota
Album: Mordechai

Die Sterne
Du Musst Gar Nix ft The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Album: Die Sterne

All Diese Gewalt
Andere
Album: Andere

Ela Minus
Megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion

Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Album: Transistion East (Single)

Sevdaliza
Oh My God
Album: Shabrang

Dirty Projectors
Lose Your Love
Album: 5 EPs

Theo Parrish
This Is For You ft Maurissa Rose
Album: Wuddaji

Run The Jewels
Ooh LA LA (Ft. Greg Nice and DJ Premier)
Album: RTJ4

Coco
Empty Beach
Single

Kelly Lee Owens
Melt!
Album: Inner Song

Clipping.
Say The Name
Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned

Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death

Charlotte Brandi
Wind feat Dirk Von Lowtzow
Album: An Das Angstland EP

Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: Remote Rhythm Lab EP

Sault
Free
Album: Untitled (Rise)

Haiyti
Barrio ft Veysel
Album: Sui Sui

Cardi B
WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
Single

Sault
Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)


