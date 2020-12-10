Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.12.2020 19:05 Uhr

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

10 Dezember

Donnerstag, 10. Dezember 2020

Tank & the Bangas
Fluff
Album: Friend Goals EP

Rico Nasty
No Debate
Album: Nightmare Vacation

Afrodeutsche
Now what
Album: Break before Make

Henrietta Smith-Rolla
Time always tells
Album: Kamali EP

Landshapes
Drama
Album: Contact

Hayiti
Holt mich hier raus
Album: Influencer

Dagobert
Jäger
Single

Basia Bulat
Love is at the End of the World
Single

Texas & The Wu Tang Clan
Hi
Single

King Creosote
Susie Mullen
Single

Harold Budd
Algebra of Darkness
Album: The White Arcades


