Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 06.01.2020

06 Januar

Mittwoch, 06. Januar 2021

Neil Young
Cowgirl in the sand
Album: Everybody knows this is nowhere

Neil Young
The Times
EP

Neil Young
Guitar Solo No.1
Album: Dead Man - Music from and inspired by the Motion Picture

Neil Young
Rockin' in the free world 
Album: Greatest hits

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Powderfinger
Album: Neil Young Archives II

Neil Young
Southern Man
Album: After the goldrush 

Neil Young
Alabama
Album: Harvest

Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sweet Home Alabama
Album: Playoff - The ultimate ice hockey anthems 

Canned Heat
Going up the Country
Album: Essential

Buffalo Springfield
Broken Arrow
Album: What's that sound?

Jimi Hendrix Experience
Star Spangled Banner live at Woodstock-Festival
Album: Experience Hendrix - The best of Jimi Hendrix

Crosby Still Nash & Young
Helpless
Album: Crosby, Stills & Nash Sampler

Neil Young
Give me strength
Album: Hitchhiker

Pegi Young & The Survivors
Trying To Live My Life Without You
Album: Raw

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real
If I don't know
Album: The monsanto years 

Neil Young
Hey hey my my (Into the Black) live
Album: Arc-Weld (CD 1)

Neil Young
Piece of crap
CD-Single

Neil Young
Dreamin man
Album: Harvest Moon 

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Help me lose my mind
Album: Colorado

Neil Young
Heart of Gold
Album: Harvest


