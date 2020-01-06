Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 06. Januar 2021

Neil Young

Cowgirl in the sand

Album: Everybody knows this is nowhere

Neil Young

The Times

EP

Neil Young

Guitar Solo No.1

Album: Dead Man - Music from and inspired by the Motion Picture

Neil Young

Rockin' in the free world

Album: Greatest hits

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Powderfinger

Album: Neil Young Archives II

Neil Young

Southern Man

Album: After the goldrush

Neil Young

Alabama

Album: Harvest

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sweet Home Alabama

Album: Playoff - The ultimate ice hockey anthems

Canned Heat

Going up the Country

Album: Essential

Buffalo Springfield

Broken Arrow

Album: What's that sound?

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Star Spangled Banner live at Woodstock-Festival

Album: Experience Hendrix - The best of Jimi Hendrix

Crosby Still Nash & Young

Helpless

Album: Crosby, Stills & Nash Sampler

Neil Young

Give me strength

Album: Hitchhiker

Pegi Young & The Survivors

Trying To Live My Life Without You

Album: Raw

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real

If I don't know

Album: The monsanto years

Neil Young

Hey hey my my (Into the Black) live

Album: Arc-Weld (CD 1)

Neil Young

Piece of crap

CD-Single

Neil Young

Dreamin man

Album: Harvest Moon

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Help me lose my mind

Album: Colorado