Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 10.10.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

05 Januar

Dienstag, 05. Januar 2021

Thin Lizzy: Massacre
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy: Dancing in the moonlight
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy: Honesty is no excuse
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy: Saga of the ageing orphan
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy: Look what the wind blew in
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy: Whiskey in the jar
Album: Remembering

Thin Lizzy: Boys are back in town
Album: Jailbreak

Thin Lizzy: Southbound
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy: Rosalie
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy: Cowboy Song
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy: Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho


1