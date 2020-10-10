Playlist Michael Bartle
05. Januar
Dienstag, 05. Januar 2021
Thin Lizzy: Massacre
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy: Dancing in the moonlight
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy: Honesty is no excuse
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy: Saga of the ageing orphan
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy: Look what the wind blew in
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy: Whiskey in the jar
Album: Remembering
Thin Lizzy: Boys are back in town
Album: Jailbreak
Thin Lizzy: Southbound
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy: Rosalie
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy: Cowboy Song
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy: Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho