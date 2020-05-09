Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 09.05.2020

03 Januar

Sonntag, 03. Januar 2021

Juju
Nairobi/Chants
Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju
Nia (Poem: Complete The Circle)
Album: Chapter Two: Nia

Chuck Berry
Downbound Train
Album: Chuck Berry is on top

Miles Davis
Riot
Album: Nefertiti

Juju
(Struggle) Home
Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju
Soledad Brothers
Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju
The end of the butterfly king
Album: Chapter Two: Nia

Oneness Of Juju
African Rhythmns
Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Oneness Of Juju
Higher
Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Oneness Of Juju
Every way but loose
Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Juju & The Space Rangers
Plastic
Album: African Rhythmns


