Playlist Achim Bogdahn
28. November
Samstag, 28. November 2020
Ferge X Fisherman feat. Maniac
One of my best friends
Album: Blinded by the neon
Apanorama
Radio Kodama
Single
Akne Kid Joe
Sarah (Frau. Auch in´ner Band)
Album: Die Große Palmöllüge
Nobutthefrog & Sunday Morning Orchestra
Snow
Single
Leiden
Andreassowieso
Album: Nichts wert
The Black Elephant Band
Home is where the heart is but where is the heart
Album: A Masterpiece Of Indecision
Elena Steri
Salt
Album: A Sleepy Kind Of Blue
Ihre Kinder
Straße ohne Ziel
Album: Leere Hände
A Tale Of Golden Keys Feat. Elena Steri
Whirling
Album: The Only Thing That´s Real
Dying Earth
Summer
Album: Habitable Zone