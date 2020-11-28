Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 28.11.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

28 November

Samstag, 28. November 2020

Ferge X Fisherman feat. Maniac
One of my best friends
Album: Blinded by the neon

Apanorama
Radio Kodama
Single

Akne Kid Joe
Sarah (Frau. Auch in´ner Band)
Album: Die Große Palmöllüge

Nobutthefrog & Sunday Morning Orchestra
Snow
Single

Leiden
Andreassowieso
Album: Nichts wert

The Black Elephant Band
Home is where the heart is but where is the heart
Album: A Masterpiece Of Indecision

Elena Steri
Salt
Album: A Sleepy Kind Of Blue

Ihre Kinder
Straße ohne Ziel
Album: Leere Hände

A Tale Of Golden Keys Feat. Elena Steri
Whirling
Album: The Only Thing That´s Real

Dying Earth
Summer
Album: Habitable Zone


1