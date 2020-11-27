Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 27.11.2020

Playlisten

27 November

Freitag, 27. November 2020

Del Tha Funkee Homosapien
Mistadobalina
Album: I Wish My Brother George Was Here

Tank & The Bangas
To Be Real
Album: Friend Goals EP

Christian Löffler
Fate
Album: Parallels (Beethoven)

Dean & Britta
Neon Lights
Album: Quarantine Tapes

Nichts
Eingeschlossen (DJ Hell Total Lockdown 2020 Remix)
Album: Made In Eile

DJ Hell
Freakshow
Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell
Jimi Hendrix
Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell
G.P.S.
Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell
Hausmusik
Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

Little Simz
You should call mum
Album: Drop 6

Christian Löffler
Funebre
Album: Parallels (Beethoven)

Phoebe Bridgers
Kyoto (Copycat Killer Version)
Album: Copycat Killer EP

Urlaub In Polen
Proxy Music
Album: All

Kelly Finnigan
The Only Present Is Me
Album: A Joyful Sound

Linkwood & Other Lands
Shapes
Album: Face The Facts


