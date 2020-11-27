Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 27. November 2020

Del Tha Funkee Homosapien

Mistadobalina

Album: I Wish My Brother George Was Here

Tank & The Bangas

To Be Real

Album: Friend Goals EP

Christian Löffler

Fate

Album: Parallels (Beethoven)

Dean & Britta

Neon Lights

Album: Quarantine Tapes

Nichts

Eingeschlossen (DJ Hell Total Lockdown 2020 Remix)

Album: Made In Eile

DJ Hell

Freakshow

Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell

Jimi Hendrix

Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell

G.P.S.

Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

DJ Hell

Hausmusik

Album: House Music Box (Past Present No Future)

Little Simz

You should call mum

Album: Drop 6

Christian Löffler

Funebre

Album: Parallels (Beethoven)

Phoebe Bridgers

Kyoto (Copycat Killer Version)

Album: Copycat Killer EP

Urlaub In Polen

Proxy Music

Album: All

Kelly Finnigan

The Only Present Is Me

Album: A Joyful Sound

Linkwood & Other Lands

Shapes

Album: Face The Facts