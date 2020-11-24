Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Dienstag, 24. November 2020

Masha Qrella

Geister

Album: Geister

Glass Animals

Gooey (Instrumental)

Album: Zaba

The War On Drugs

Red Eyes

Album: Live Drugs

Bacao Steel & Rhythm Band

Pimp

Album: 55

Son Lux

Prophecy

Album: Tomorrows II

Angel Bat Dawid

We Hearby declare the African Look

Album: LIVE

Angela Aux + Sam Irl

Rise Against Some Day

Album: Rise Against Some Day

Megan Thee Stallion

Body

Album: Good News

Bells Fell Silent

Big Night Won

Album: Bells Fell Silent

Mark Pritchard

Rakatat

Album: MP Productions - EP 1

Serengeti

No Beginner

Album: Kenny Dennis III