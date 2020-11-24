Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 24.11.2020

24 November

Dienstag, 24. November 2020

Masha Qrella
Geister
Album: Geister

Glass Animals
Gooey (Instrumental)
Album: Zaba

The War On Drugs
Red Eyes
Album: Live Drugs

Bacao Steel & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

Son Lux
Prophecy
Album: Tomorrows II

Angel Bat Dawid
We Hearby declare the African Look
Album: LIVE

Angela Aux + Sam Irl
Rise Against Some Day
Album: Rise Against Some Day

Megan Thee Stallion
Body
Album: Good News

Bells Fell Silent
Big Night Won
Album: Bells Fell Silent

Mark Pritchard
Rakatat
Album: MP Productions - EP 1

Serengeti
No Beginner
Album: Kenny Dennis III


