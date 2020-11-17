Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 17.11.2020

J.E. Sunde: Sunset Strip
Album: Sunset Strip

Hachiku: Dreams Of Galapagos
Album: I’ll Probably Be Asleep

Ansa Sauermann: Al Pacino
Album: Trümmerlotte

Ela Minus: Megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion

Pedrito Martínez : Loco Amor
Soundtrack: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3

Herman Dune: Mookie Mookie
Album: Notes From Vinegar Hill

Quakers: A Quick Fix (feat. Y2, Super Vic)
Album: II – The Next Wave

Ava Vegas: I’ll Be Your Mirror
Album: Ava Vegas


