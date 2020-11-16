Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 16.11.2020

16 November

Montag, 16. November 2020

System Of A Down: Genocidal Humanoidz
Single

Dizzy: Light Years
Single

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge: Gelbes Groove
Album: Der große Preis

ATLVNTIS: Ocean
Album: Single

Yelle: Karaté
Single

Quakers: Approach with Caution
Album: II: The New Wave

A Tale Of Golden Keys: Gin Tonic State Of Mind
Album: The Only Thing That´s Real

The Notwist: Where you find me
Single

Pa Salieu: Energy
Album: Send Them To Coventry

Send Them To Coventry: Take back the radio
Album: Return


