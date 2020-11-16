Playlist Achim Bogdahn
16. November
Montag, 16. November 2020
System Of A Down: Genocidal Humanoidz
Single
Dizzy: Light Years
Single
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge: Gelbes Groove
Album: Der große Preis
ATLVNTIS: Ocean
Album: Single
Yelle: Karaté
Single
Quakers: Approach with Caution
Album: II: The New Wave
A Tale Of Golden Keys: Gin Tonic State Of Mind
Album: The Only Thing That´s Real
The Notwist: Where you find me
Single
Pa Salieu: Energy
Album: Send Them To Coventry
Send Them To Coventry: Take back the radio
Album: Return