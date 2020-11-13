Playlist Ralf Summer
13. November
Freitag, 13. November 2020
Kraftwerk: Autobahn
Album: Autobahn
Kruder & Dorfmeister: Dope
Album: 1995
Aesop Rock: The Gates
Album: Spirit World Field Guide
Quakers: Approach with Caution ft Sampa The Great
Album: II – The Next Wave
Kruder & Dorfmeister: Don Gil Dub
Album: 1995
Flohio: With Erase (ft Kasien)
Single
Star Feminine Band: Femme Africaine
Album: Star Feminine Band
Andrew Ashong & Kaidi Tatham: Learning Lessens
Album: Sankofa Season EP
Lambchop: Love Is Here And Now You´re Gone
Album: Trip
Marika Hackman: Playground Love
Album: Covers
Gotts Street Park: Ivory
Album: Volume Two
Jay Scarlett: Hotel Habibi
Album: Corleone Dubs Vol 3 (A Donation Compilation - more selected tracks by residents, friends & worldwide family)
Trak Trak: La Bomba Tropcial
Album: Sur Sur
Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris
Album: Konke
All Diese Gewalt: Blind
Album: Andere
The Notwist: Where You Find Me
Album: Vertigo Days
The Omniversal Earkestra: Kulukutu
Album: Le Mali 70
Zwanie Jonson: Hate Is Coming Back (Niklas Wandt Remix)
Album: V.A. Preachers Tape - Label-Compilation
Chilly Gonzales & Leslie Feist: The Banister Bough
Album: A Very Chilly Christmas