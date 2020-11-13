Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 13. November 2020

Kraftwerk: Autobahn

Album: Autobahn

Kruder & Dorfmeister: Dope

Album: 1995

Aesop Rock: The Gates

Album: Spirit World Field Guide

Quakers: Approach with Caution ft Sampa The Great

Album: II – The Next Wave

Kruder & Dorfmeister: Don Gil Dub

Album: 1995

Flohio: With Erase (ft Kasien)

Single

Star Feminine Band: Femme Africaine

Album: Star Feminine Band

Andrew Ashong & Kaidi Tatham: Learning Lessens

Album: Sankofa Season EP

Lambchop: Love Is Here And Now You´re Gone

Album: Trip

Marika Hackman: Playground Love

Album: Covers

Gotts Street Park: Ivory

Album: Volume Two

Jay Scarlett: Hotel Habibi

Album: Corleone Dubs Vol 3 (A Donation Compilation - more selected tracks by residents, friends & worldwide family)

Trak Trak: La Bomba Tropcial

Album: Sur Sur

Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris

Album: Konke

All Diese Gewalt: Blind

Album: Andere

The Notwist: Where You Find Me

Album: Vertigo Days

The Omniversal Earkestra: Kulukutu

Album: Le Mali 70

Zwanie Jonson: Hate Is Coming Back (Niklas Wandt Remix)

Album: V.A. Preachers Tape - Label-Compilation

Chilly Gonzales & Leslie Feist: The Banister Bough

Album: A Very Chilly Christmas