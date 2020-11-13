Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.11.2020

13 November

Freitag, 13. November 2020

Kraftwerk: Autobahn
Album: Autobahn

Kruder & Dorfmeister: Dope
Album: 1995

Aesop Rock: The Gates
Album: Spirit World Field Guide

Quakers: Approach with Caution ft Sampa The Great
Album: II – The Next Wave

Kruder & Dorfmeister: Don Gil Dub
Album: 1995

Flohio: With Erase (ft Kasien)
Single

Star Feminine Band: Femme Africaine
Album: Star Feminine Band

Andrew Ashong & Kaidi Tatham: Learning Lessens
Album: Sankofa Season EP

Lambchop: Love Is Here And Now You´re Gone
Album: Trip

Marika Hackman: Playground Love
Album: Covers

Gotts Street Park: Ivory
Album: Volume Two

Jay Scarlett: Hotel Habibi
Album: Corleone Dubs Vol 3 (A Donation Compilation - more selected tracks by residents, friends & worldwide family)

Trak Trak: La Bomba Tropcial
Album: Sur Sur

Seba Kaapstad: Our People ft Quelle Chris
Album: Konke

All Diese Gewalt: Blind
Album: Andere

The Notwist: Where You Find Me
Album: Vertigo Days

The Omniversal Earkestra: Kulukutu
Album: Le Mali 70

Zwanie Jonson: Hate Is Coming Back (Niklas Wandt Remix)
Album: V.A. Preachers Tape - Label-Compilation

Chilly Gonzales & Leslie Feist: The Banister Bough
Album: A Very Chilly Christmas


0