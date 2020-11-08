Playlist Matthias Hacker
08. November
Sonntag, 08. November 2020
The White Stripes
Dead Leaves On A Dirty Ground (live am 27.11.2001 im Münchner Feierwerk)
Album: White Blood Cells
Cold War Kids
Louder Than Ever
Album: Louder Than Ever
Die Ärzte
Himmelblau
Album: Die ärzte LIVE - Die Nacht der Dämonen - Songs & Interview
Motörhead
(We are) the roadcrew
Album: Iron Fist (Deluxe Edition)
Ensemble
Frames of motion
Album: Factual underscores
Cagey Strings
Schade - Nicht Systemrelevant
Album: Schade - Nicht Systemrelevant
Slayer
Atrocity Vendor
Album: Repentless
The Clash
Straight Out From Hell
Single
The Notwist
Day7 (Live)
Album: Live Alte Messehalle (20 Jahre Optimal 6.12.02)