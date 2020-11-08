Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 08.11.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

08 November

Sonntag, 08. November 2020

The White Stripes
Dead Leaves On A Dirty Ground (live am  27.11.2001 im Münchner Feierwerk)
Album: White Blood Cells

Cold War Kids
Louder Than Ever
Album: Louder Than Ever

Die Ärzte
Himmelblau
Album: Die ärzte LIVE - Die Nacht der Dämonen - Songs & Interview

Motörhead
(We are) the roadcrew
Album: Iron Fist (Deluxe Edition)

Ensemble
Frames of motion
Album: Factual underscores

Cagey Strings
Schade - Nicht Systemrelevant
Album: Schade - Nicht Systemrelevant

Slayer
Atrocity Vendor
Album: Repentless

The Clash
Straight Out From Hell
Single

The Notwist
Day7 (Live)
Album: Live Alte Messehalle (20 Jahre Optimal 6.12.02)


0