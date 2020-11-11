Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 11.11.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

11 November

Mittwoch, 11. November 2020

Swing Ting & Shanique Marie
Swing Ting
Single

Pantha Du Prince
The Splendour
Single

Sleaford Mods feat. Billy Nomates
Mork N‘ Mindy
Single

Caribou
Mars
Our Love

Actress featuring Aura T-09
Loveless
Album: Karma&Desire

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Stella Sommer
The Eyes Of The Singer
Album: Northern Dancer

All Diese Gewalt
Gift
Album: Andere

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Trak Trak
Telefono
Album: Sur Sur

Plastic Bertrand
Tout petit La Planete
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Kadavar
IV(I won’t leave you)Rosi
Album: The Isolation Tapes


