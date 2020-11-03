Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 03.11.2020

04 November

Mittwoch, 04. November 2020

Sleaford Mods
Mork n Mindy (feat. Billy Nomates)
Single

SW
Untitled A1
Album: The Album

Julien Baker
Faith Healer
Single

Farhot
Feel Ugly
Single

Cass McCombs and Angel Olsen featuring Bob Weir and Noam Chomsky
Hate It Or Love It
Single

Sylabil Spill
Don’t (Just) Vote
Single

The Game feat. 50 Cent
Hate It Or Love It
Single

Sylabil Spill
Entschluss
Album: Steine und Zwiebeln

Sun Ra Arkestra
The Satellites Are Spinning Lights On A Satellite
Album: Swirling

Beastie Boys
Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two

Orville Peck
Drive Me, Crazy
Album: Show Pony (EP)

The Drums and Jonny Pierce
Nadia (Backflip Edit)
Single


