Playlist Katja Engelhardt
04. November
Mittwoch, 04. November 2020
Sleaford Mods
Mork n Mindy (feat. Billy Nomates)
Single
SW
Untitled A1
Album: The Album
Julien Baker
Faith Healer
Single
Farhot
Feel Ugly
Single
Cass McCombs and Angel Olsen featuring Bob Weir and Noam Chomsky
Hate It Or Love It
Single
Sylabil Spill
Don’t (Just) Vote
Single
The Game feat. 50 Cent
Hate It Or Love It
Single
Sylabil Spill
Entschluss
Album: Steine und Zwiebeln
Sun Ra Arkestra
The Satellites Are Spinning Lights On A Satellite
Album: Swirling
Beastie Boys
Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two
Orville Peck
Drive Me, Crazy
Album: Show Pony (EP)
The Drums and Jonny Pierce
Nadia (Backflip Edit)
Single