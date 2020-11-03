Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 04. November 2020

Sleaford Mods

Mork n Mindy (feat. Billy Nomates)

Single

SW

Untitled A1

Album: The Album

Julien Baker

Faith Healer

Single

Farhot

Feel Ugly

Single

Cass McCombs and Angel Olsen featuring Bob Weir and Noam Chomsky

Hate It Or Love It

Single

Sylabil Spill

Don’t (Just) Vote

Single

The Game feat. 50 Cent

Hate It Or Love It

Single

Sylabil Spill

Entschluss

Album: Steine und Zwiebeln

Sun Ra Arkestra

The Satellites Are Spinning Lights On A Satellite

Album: Swirling

Beastie Boys

Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament

Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two

Orville Peck

Drive Me, Crazy

Album: Show Pony (EP)

The Drums and Jonny Pierce

Nadia (Backflip Edit)

Single