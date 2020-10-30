Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 30.10.2020

Playlisten

30 Oktober

Freitag, 30. Oktober 2020

Alligator Gozaimasu
Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen bleibt es nicht still

Eels
Anything for Boo
Album: Earth To Dora

Bacao Steel & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Album: Orange Tic Tac

Clipping.
Work Work
Album: Clppng

Alligator Gozaimasu
Serious Frivolty'Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen bleibt es nicht still

A Tale Of Golden Keys
Hostility
Album: The only thing that's real

V. A.
Turbotito: Heart & Soul
Album: Too Slow To Disco Neo Presents Sunset

Andrew Bird
Oh No
Album: Noble Beast

Ela Minus
Close (feat. Helado Negro)
Album: Acts of Rebellion

Common
Say Peace (feat. Black Thought & PJ)
Album: A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1

Pouya Raufyan
So ist das Leben (Dance Remix)
Album: So ist das Leben (Dance Remix)

Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba

Chet Faker
Low
Album: Low

Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place

Elvis Costello
Watching the detectives
Album: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album

La Femme
It’s Time To Wake Up (2023)
Album: Psycho Tropical Berlin

Theodor Shitstorm
Tanz die soziale Distanz
Album: Tanz die soziale Distanz


