Playlist Tobias Ruhland
30. Oktober
Freitag, 30. Oktober 2020
Alligator Gozaimasu
Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen bleibt es nicht still
Eels
Anything for Boo
Album: Earth To Dora
Bacao Steel & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55
Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Album: Orange Tic Tac
Clipping.
Work Work
Album: Clppng
Alligator Gozaimasu
Serious Frivolty'Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen bleibt es nicht still
A Tale Of Golden Keys
Hostility
Album: The only thing that's real
V. A.
Turbotito: Heart & Soul
Album: Too Slow To Disco Neo Presents Sunset
Andrew Bird
Oh No
Album: Noble Beast
Ela Minus
Close (feat. Helado Negro)
Album: Acts of Rebellion
Common
Say Peace (feat. Black Thought & PJ)
Album: A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1
Pouya Raufyan
So ist das Leben (Dance Remix)
Album: So ist das Leben (Dance Remix)
Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba
Chet Faker
Low
Album: Low
Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Elvis Costello
Watching the detectives
Album: Unfaithful Music & Soundtrack Album
La Femme
It’s Time To Wake Up (2023)
Album: Psycho Tropical Berlin
Theodor Shitstorm
Tanz die soziale Distanz
Album: Tanz die soziale Distanz