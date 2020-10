Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 29. Oktober 2020

TSHA

Change

Single

Quakers feat. Sampa the Great

Approach with Caution

Single

Clipping.

`96 Neve Campbell

Album: Visions of Bodies being burned

Tunng

Death is the new Sex

Album: Tunng presents…Dead Club

Nada Surf

Stories going round

Single

El Perro del Mar

The Bells

Single

Elvis Costello

Newspaper Plane

Album: Hey Clockface

Ela Minus

Dominique

Album: Acts of Rebellion