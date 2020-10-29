Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 29.10.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018.

28 Oktober

Mittwoch, 28. Oktober 2020

Sorry 3000
Nasenspray
Single

AME
Positivland
EP

Krizbeatz featuring Yemi Alade & Skales
Riddim
Album: African Time

Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Bliss

The Magic Gang
Just A Minute
Album: Death Of The Party

Junglepussy
Telepathy
Album: JP4

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Ela Minus
They Told Us It Was Hard, But They Were Wrong
Album: Acts Of Rebellion

Sevdaliza
Twisted Elegance
Album: Shabrang

Plastic Bertrand
Tout petit La Planete
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Iron Maiden
Run To The Hills
Single

Ideal
Blaue Augen
Album: Ideal


