Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 28.10.2020

27 Oktober

Dienstag, 27. Oktober 2020

Viagra Boys
Ain’t Nice
Single

Beastie Boys
Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament
Album: Hot Sauce Committee Part Two

Ela Minus
megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion

The Game feat. 50 Cent
Hate It Or Love It
Single

Small Bills
Safehouse
Single

SW.
Untitled A1
Album: The Album

Charlotte Brandi
WIND (Dirk von Lowtzow)
Single

Nilüfer Yanya
Crash
Single

Culk
Leuchten und Erleuchten
Album: Zerstreuen über euch

Kendrick Lamar
Alright
Album: To Pimp A Butterfly

Cardi B feat. Meghan Thee Stallion
WAP
Single

All diese Gewalt
Erfolgreiche Life
Single

Outkast
B.O.B. (Zack de la Rocha Remix)
Single


