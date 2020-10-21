Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 21.10.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

21 Oktober

Mittwoch, 21. Oktober 2020

Haiyti feat.Veysel
Barrio
Album: Sui Sui

Ja Daniel
Knowledge Of Selfie(Musikbett)
Album: Broken Knowz

Beabadoobee
Care
Album: Fake It Flowers

Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Bliss

Kevin Morby
Sundowner
Album: Sundowner

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Plastic Bertrand
Tout petit La Planete
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Protoje
Deliverance
Album: In Search Of Lost Time

Morello
Mexe O Bumbum
Single

Death Valley Girls
The Universe
Album: Under The Spell Of Joy

Manfred Mann
Mighty Quinn
Album: The Mighty Quinn


