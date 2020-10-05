Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 05.10.2020

05 Oktober

Montag, 05. Oktober 2020

Phonoboy
French Cowboy
Album: Love and let die

Botany
Most
Album: End the summertime f(or)ever

Adrianne Lenker
Dragon Eyes
Single

Daniel Avery
Illusion Of Time
Album: Illusion Of Time

Hello Forever
Just move
Single

Hello Forever
Farm On The Mountaintop
Album: Whatever it is

Catastrophe
Danse tes morts, Pt. 2
Album: Gong!

Riva Leon
Call Me Homie
Album: Demo CD

Anna Von Hauswolff
All Things Fly
Album: All Thoughts Fly

Ritt Momney
Put your records on
Single

Jónsi feat Elizabeth Fraser
Cannibal
Album: Shiver

The Magic Gang
Just A Minute
Album: Death Of The Party


