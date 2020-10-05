Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 05. Oktober 2020

Phonoboy

French Cowboy

Album: Love and let die

Botany

Most

Album: End the summertime f(or)ever

Adrianne Lenker

Dragon Eyes

Single

Daniel Avery

Illusion Of Time

Album: Illusion Of Time

Hello Forever

Just move

Single

Hello Forever

Farm On The Mountaintop

Album: Whatever it is

Catastrophe

Danse tes morts, Pt. 2

Album: Gong!

Riva Leon

Call Me Homie

Album: Demo CD

Anna Von Hauswolff

All Things Fly

Album: All Thoughts Fly

Ritt Momney

Put your records on

Single

Jónsi feat Elizabeth Fraser

Cannibal

Album: Shiver

The Magic Gang

Just A Minute

Album: Death Of The Party