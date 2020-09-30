Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 30.09.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

30 September

Mittwoch, 30. September 2020

Romy
Lifetime
Single

AME
Positivland
EP

The Specials AKA
Racist Friend
Single

Glass Animals
Gooey
Single

Sufjan Stevens
Goodbye To All That
Album: The Ascension

IDLES
Mr. Motivator
Album: Ultra Mono

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Sevana
Phone A Friend
Album: Be Somebody E.P.

Pantha Du Prince
Satrun Strobe
Album: This Bliss

A Certain Ratio
Berlin
Album: ACR Locco

Yasmin & Adubta
Fly Away
Album: Adubta meets Jah Chalice

Helen Reddy
I am Woman
Album: I am Woman


