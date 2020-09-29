Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 29.09.2020

29 September

Dienstag, 29. September 2020

IDLES
Grounds
Album: Ultra Mono

Doppel D
99
Album: 99

Public Enemy
State oft he Union (STFU)
Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Das Hobos
Whitelines (Musikbett)
Album: This Is The Place

And The Golden Choir
How To Conquer A Land
Album: Breaking With Habits

Roisin Murphy
Something More
Album: Something More

Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba

Cults
8th Avenue
Album: Host

Sufjan Stevens
Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse
Album: The Ascension

Deer Reader
Smoke Machine
Album: Smoke Machine


