Playlist Tobias Ruhland
29. September
Dienstag, 29. September 2020
IDLES
Grounds
Album: Ultra Mono
Doppel D
99
Album: 99
Public Enemy
State oft he Union (STFU)
Album: What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?
Das Hobos
Whitelines (Musikbett)
Album: This Is The Place
And The Golden Choir
How To Conquer A Land
Album: Breaking With Habits
Roisin Murphy
Something More
Album: Something More
Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba
Cults
8th Avenue
Album: Host
Sufjan Stevens
Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse
Album: The Ascension
Deer Reader
Smoke Machine
Album: Smoke Machine