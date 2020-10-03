Playlist Ralf Summer
03. Oktober
Samstag, 03. Oktober 2020
Jarvis Cocker
Theme From “Likely Stories”
Album: Likely Stories Single
Pulp
Common People
Album: Different Class
Pulp
The Trees (Lovejoy the no jazz mix)
Album: Sunrise/The Trees EP
Pulp
My Legendary Girlfriend
Album: Seperations
Pulp
Pulp
Disco 2000
Album: Different Class
Pulp
Help The Aged
Album: This Is Hardcore
Pulp
The Trees
Album: We Love Life
Relaxed Muscle
Sexualized
Album: A Heavy Nite With...
Jarvis Cocker
Black Magic
Album: Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales
Tearjerker
Album: Room 29
JARV IS...
House Music All Night Long
Album: Beyond The Pale
The All Seeing I
Beat Goes On
Album: Pickled Eggs & Sherbet
Isolation Berlin
Gewöhnliche Leute
Album: V.A. Keine Bewegung 2