Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 03.10.2020

03 Oktober

Samstag, 03. Oktober 2020

Jarvis Cocker
Theme From “Likely Stories”
Album: Likely Stories Single

Pulp
Common People
Album: Different Class

Pulp
The Trees (Lovejoy the no jazz mix)
Album: Sunrise/The Trees EP

Pulp
My Legendary Girlfriend
Album: Seperations

Pulp
Pulp
Disco 2000
Album: Different Class

Pulp
Help The Aged
Album: This Is Hardcore

Pulp
The Trees
Album: We Love Life

Relaxed Muscle
Sexualized
Album: A Heavy Nite With...

Jarvis Cocker
Black Magic
Album: Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales
Tearjerker
Album: Room 29

JARV IS...
House Music All Night Long
Album: Beyond The Pale

The All Seeing I
Beat Goes On
Album: Pickled Eggs & Sherbet

Isolation Berlin
Gewöhnliche Leute
Album: V.A. Keine Bewegung 2


