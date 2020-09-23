Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 23.09.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

23 September

Mittwoch, 23. September 2020

Fenne Lilly
Alapathy
Album: Breach

AME
Positivland
Album: EP

Angel Olson
Smiling Waving
Album: Whole New Mess

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Sault
Uncomfortable
Album: Untiteled (Rise)

Ishawna
Single & Quarantined
Single

Idles
Grounds
Album: Ultra Mono

Billy Nomates
Wild Arena
Album: Billy Nomates

Jay Daniel
Knowledge Of Selfie
Album: Knowledge Of Selfie

Dead Kennedys
California Über Alles
Single

Erregung Öffentlicher Erregung
Langeweile
Album: EÖE

Asian Dub Foundation feat. Greta Thunberg
Youthquake Pt.1,Greta Speaks
Album: Access Denied


0