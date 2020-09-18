Playlist Ralf Summer
18. September
Freitag, 18. September 2020
Toots And The Maytals
54-46
Album: The Best Of Toots And The Maytals
Peter Heider
Unter Strom
Album: Hell_Moll - Dunkel_Dur
Fenne Lily
Alapathy
Album: Breach
SAULT
Free
Album: Untitled (Rise)
SAULT
Strong
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Oliver Polak
Forever Corona
Single
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek
Sufi Dub Brothers
Album: Sufi Dub Brothers
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek
Kuch Karo
Album: Sufi Dub Brothers
Jimi Hendrix
Crosstown Traffic
Album: Experience Hendrix (The Best of Jimi Hendrix)
Sasebo
Monkey Business
Album: SSS (Sasebo Super Spreader)
Elderbrook
Could
Album: Simmer Down EP
Tolouse Low Trax
Sales Pitch
Album: Jumping Dead Leafs
TVII SON
Am I
Album: TVII Son
Keimzeit
Kling Klang
Album: Bunte Scherben
Acid Pauli
I See A Dark(er)ness ft Johnny Cash
Album: Song
Acid Pauli
No Kick, No Cry
Album: Mod
Acid Pauli
Intellijel Bell
Album: Mod
LA Priest
What Moves (Soulwax Remix)
Album: Maxi
Ofege
It´s Not Easy
Album: Try And Love
Markus Acher, Micha Acher, Leo Hopfinger
Patti Smith Song (ft Patti Smith)
Album: Thanks For The Beatniks