Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 18. September 2020

Toots And The Maytals

54-46

Album: The Best Of Toots And The Maytals

Peter Heider

Unter Strom

Album: Hell_Moll - Dunkel_Dur

Fenne Lily

Alapathy

Album: Breach

SAULT

Free

Album: Untitled (Rise)

SAULT

Strong

Album: Untitled (Rise)

Oliver Polak

Forever Corona

Single

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek

Sufi Dub Brothers

Album: Sufi Dub Brothers

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek

Kuch Karo

Album: Sufi Dub Brothers

Jimi Hendrix

Crosstown Traffic

Album: Experience Hendrix (The Best of Jimi Hendrix)

Sasebo

Monkey Business

Album: SSS (Sasebo Super Spreader)

Elderbrook

Could

Album: Simmer Down EP

Tolouse Low Trax

Sales Pitch

Album: Jumping Dead Leafs

TVII SON

Am I

Album: TVII Son

Keimzeit

Kling Klang

Album: Bunte Scherben

Acid Pauli

I See A Dark(er)ness ft Johnny Cash

Album: Song

Acid Pauli

No Kick, No Cry

Album: Mod

Acid Pauli

Intellijel Bell

Album: Mod

LA Priest

What Moves (Soulwax Remix)

Album: Maxi

Ofege

It´s Not Easy

Album: Try And Love

Markus Acher, Micha Acher, Leo Hopfinger

Patti Smith Song (ft Patti Smith)

Album: Thanks For The Beatniks