Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.09.2020

18 September

Freitag, 18. September 2020

Toots And The Maytals
54-46
Album: The Best Of Toots And The Maytals

Peter Heider
Unter Strom
Album: Hell_Moll - Dunkel_Dur

Fenne Lily
Alapathy
Album: Breach

SAULT
Free
Album: Untitled (Rise)

SAULT
Strong
Album: Untitled (Rise)

Oliver Polak
Forever Corona
Single

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek
Sufi Dub Brothers
Album: Sufi Dub Brothers

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek
Kuch Karo
Album: Sufi Dub Brothers

Jimi Hendrix
Crosstown Traffic
Album: Experience Hendrix (The Best of Jimi Hendrix)

Sasebo
Monkey Business
Album: SSS (Sasebo Super Spreader)

Elderbrook
Could
Album: Simmer Down EP

Tolouse Low Trax
Sales Pitch
Album: Jumping Dead Leafs

TVII SON
Am I
Album: TVII Son

Keimzeit
Kling Klang
Album: Bunte Scherben

Acid Pauli
I See A Dark(er)ness ft Johnny Cash
Album: Song

Acid Pauli
No Kick, No Cry
Album: Mod

Acid Pauli
Intellijel Bell
Album: Mod

LA Priest
What Moves (Soulwax Remix)
Album: Maxi

Ofege
It´s Not Easy
Album: Try And Love

Markus Acher, Micha Acher, Leo Hopfinger
Patti Smith Song (ft Patti Smith)
Album: Thanks For The Beatniks


