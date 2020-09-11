Playlist Ralf Summer
11. September
Freitag, 11. September 2020
Marcia Griffiths
Feels Like Jumping
Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers
ackie Mittoo
Hot Milk
Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers
Soom T
Far From Home
Album: The Arch
Toufic Farroukh
Villes Inivisibles
Album: V.A. Habibi Funk 014 Solidarity With Beirut
The Flaming Lips
You n Me Sellin´ Weed
Album: American Head
Doves
Carousels
Album: The Universal Want
Michael Andrews
When I Call A Name
Album: Soundtrack Me And You And Everyone We Know
Mirandy July
Arky Girl
Album: 10 Million Hours A Mile
Lomelda
Wonder
Album: Hannah
Ribbon Stage
Rid Myself
Album: My Favorite Shrine
Sam Prekop
Park Line
Album: Comma
Dukes Of Chutney
Little War (ft Wovette)
Album: Hazel
Rhauder & Paul St Hilaire
Molekule
Album: Assemblage
Aiden Knight
Sixteen Stares
Album: Aiden Knight
Dreamcastmoe
(301)341-7207
Single
Haiyti
Barrio ft Veysel
Album: Sui Sui
Roccwell
Time Is Now (Instrumental)
Album: Still Lovin´ Boombap
KeKe
Alles Gut
Album: Alles Gut / Egal
Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Palmen
Album: Im Winter EP
Hannes Wittmer
Die Letzte Eule
Album: Das Ende Der Geschichte EP
Bill Callahan
The Mackenzies
Album: Gold Record (Album Der Woche)
Bad Stream
Sonic Healing Part IV
Album: Sonic Healing