Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.09.2020

11 September

Freitag, 11. September 2020

Marcia Griffiths
Feels Like Jumping
Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers

ackie Mittoo
Hot Milk
Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers

Soom T
Far From Home
Album: The Arch

Toufic Farroukh
Villes Inivisibles
Album: V.A. Habibi Funk 014 Solidarity With Beirut

The Flaming Lips
You n Me Sellin´ Weed
Album: American Head

Doves
Carousels
Album: The Universal Want

Michael Andrews
When I Call A Name
Album: Soundtrack Me And You And Everyone We Know

Mirandy July
Arky Girl
Album: 10 Million Hours A Mile

Michael Andrews
When I Call A Name
Album: Soundtrack Me And You And Everyone We Know

Lomelda
Wonder
Album: Hannah

Ribbon Stage
Rid Myself
Album: My Favorite Shrine

Sam Prekop
Park Line
Album: Comma

Dukes Of Chutney
Little War (ft Wovette)
Album: Hazel

Rhauder & Paul St Hilaire
Molekule
Album: Assemblage

Aiden Knight
Sixteen Stares
Album: Aiden Knight

Dreamcastmoe
(301)341-7207
Single

Haiyti
Barrio ft Veysel
Album: Sui Sui

Roccwell
Time Is Now (Instrumental)
Album: Still Lovin´ Boombap

KeKe
Alles Gut
Album: Alles Gut / Egal

Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Palmen
Album: Im Winter EP

Hannes Wittmer
Die Letzte Eule
Album: Das Ende Der Geschichte EP

Bill Callahan
The Mackenzies
Album: Gold Record (Album Der Woche)

Bad Stream
Sonic Healing Part IV
Album: Sonic Healing


0