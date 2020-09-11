Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 11. September 2020

Marcia Griffiths

Feels Like Jumping

Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers

ackie Mittoo

Hot Milk

Album: V.A. Studio One Rockers

Soom T

Far From Home

Album: The Arch

Toufic Farroukh

Villes Inivisibles

Album: V.A. Habibi Funk 014 Solidarity With Beirut

The Flaming Lips

You n Me Sellin´ Weed

Album: American Head

Doves

Carousels

Album: The Universal Want

Michael Andrews

When I Call A Name

Album: Soundtrack Me And You And Everyone We Know

Mirandy July

Arky Girl

Album: 10 Million Hours A Mile

Lomelda

Wonder

Album: Hannah

Ribbon Stage

Rid Myself

Album: My Favorite Shrine

Sam Prekop

Park Line

Album: Comma

Dukes Of Chutney

Little War (ft Wovette)

Album: Hazel

Rhauder & Paul St Hilaire

Molekule

Album: Assemblage

Aiden Knight

Sixteen Stares

Album: Aiden Knight

Dreamcastmoe

(301)341-7207

Single

Haiyti

Barrio ft Veysel

Album: Sui Sui

Roccwell

Time Is Now (Instrumental)

Album: Still Lovin´ Boombap

KeKe

Alles Gut

Album: Alles Gut / Egal

Düsseldorf Düsterboys

Palmen

Album: Im Winter EP

Hannes Wittmer

Die Letzte Eule

Album: Das Ende Der Geschichte EP

Bill Callahan

The Mackenzies

Album: Gold Record (Album Der Woche)

Bad Stream

Sonic Healing Part IV

Album: Sonic Healing