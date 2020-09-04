Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 04. September 2020

Fontaines D.C.

A Hero´s Death

Album: A Hero´s Death

Cut Copy

Stop, Horizon

Album: Freeze, Melt

Bill Callahan

Pigeons

Album: Gold Record

Bill Callahan

Breakfast

Album: Gold Record

Public Enemy

Fight The Power Remix 2020 ft Nas, Rhapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, JG, Questlove

Single

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Johnson

Single

Sophie Hunger

Alpha Venom

Album: Halluzinationen

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith

The Rat

Album: Peradam

Tricky

Chills Me To The Bone

Album: Fall To Pieces

Michael Rother

Wopp Wopp

Album: Dreaming

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid

George Floyd

Album: Remote Rhythm Lab EP

Kelly Lee Owens

Melt!

Album: Inner Song

Antilopen Gang

Globuli

Album: Adrenochrom

Angela Aux

Ausstellung Aussterbende Arten

Album: Unten Am Fluss Wo Ich Den Morgen Aufgelesen Hab EP

Angel Olsen

Waving, Smiling

Album: Whole New Mess

Doe Bed

Folks

Album: Doubt

Marlowe

Can´t Have Me Nothing

Album: Marlowe 2

Bright Eyes

Mariana Trench

Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Bright Eyes

Pan and Broom

Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was