Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 04.09.2020

04 September

Freitag, 04. September 2020

Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death

Cut Copy
Stop, Horizon
Album: Freeze, Melt

Bill Callahan
Pigeons
Album: Gold Record

Bill Callahan
Breakfast
Album: Gold Record

Public Enemy
Fight The Power Remix 2020 ft Nas, Rhapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, JG, Questlove
Single

Kruder & Dorfmeister
Johnson
Single

Sophie Hunger
Alpha Venom
Album: Halluzinationen

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith
The Rat
Album: Peradam

Tricky
Chills Me To The Bone
Album: Fall To Pieces

Michael Rother
Wopp Wopp
Album: Dreaming

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: Remote Rhythm Lab EP

Kelly Lee Owens
Melt!
Album: Inner Song

Antilopen Gang
Globuli
Album: Adrenochrom

Angela Aux
Ausstellung Aussterbende Arten
Album: Unten Am Fluss Wo Ich Den Morgen Aufgelesen Hab EP

Angel Olsen
Waving, Smiling
Album: Whole New Mess

Doe Bed
Folks
Album: Doubt

Marlowe
Can´t Have Me Nothing
Album: Marlowe 2

Bright Eyes
Mariana Trench
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Bright Eyes
Pan and Broom
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was


