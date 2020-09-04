Playlist Ralf Summer
04. September
Freitag, 04. September 2020
Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death
Cut Copy
Stop, Horizon
Album: Freeze, Melt
Bill Callahan
Pigeons
Album: Gold Record
Bill Callahan
Breakfast
Album: Gold Record
Public Enemy
Fight The Power Remix 2020 ft Nas, Rhapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, JG, Questlove
Single
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Johnson
Single
Sophie Hunger
Alpha Venom
Album: Halluzinationen
Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith
The Rat
Album: Peradam
Tricky
Chills Me To The Bone
Album: Fall To Pieces
Michael Rother
Wopp Wopp
Album: Dreaming
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: Remote Rhythm Lab EP
Kelly Lee Owens
Melt!
Album: Inner Song
Antilopen Gang
Globuli
Album: Adrenochrom
Angela Aux
Ausstellung Aussterbende Arten
Album: Unten Am Fluss Wo Ich Den Morgen Aufgelesen Hab EP
Angel Olsen
Waving, Smiling
Album: Whole New Mess
Doe Bed
Folks
Album: Doubt
Marlowe
Can´t Have Me Nothing
Album: Marlowe 2
Bright Eyes
Mariana Trench
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
Bright Eyes
Pan and Broom
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was