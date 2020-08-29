Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 29.08.2020

29 August

Samstag, 29. August 2020

Spacemen 3: Drive / Feel So Sad
Album: Recurring

Spacemen 3: Che
Album: Revolution (Maxi)

Sonic Boom: Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)
Album: All Things Being Equal

Sonic Boom: Imagine
Album: All Things Being Equal

Spacemen 3: I Love You
Album: Recurring

Spacemen 3: Walking With Jesus (Demo Version)
Album: Forged Prescriptions

Spacemen 3: Ode To Street Hassle
Album: The Perfect Prescriptions

Spacemen 3: Ecstasy Symphony
Album: The Perfect Prescriptions

Sonic Boom: Tawkin Tekno
Album: All Things Being Equal

Spacemen 3: Suicide
Album: Playing With Fire

Sonic Boom: Rock´n´Roll Is Killing My Life
Album: Spectrum

Sonic Boom: Just A Little Piece Of Me
Album: All Things Being Equal

Britta Phillips & Dean Wareham: Knives From Bavaria
Album: L´Avventura

MGMT: Congratulations
Album: Congratulations

Moon Duo: The World And The Sun
Album: Stars Are The Light

Sonic Boom: On A Summer´s Day
Album: All Things Being Equal

Spectrum: Touch The Stars
Album: Soul Gliss (Glide Divine)


