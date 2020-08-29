Playlist Ralf Summer
29. August
Samstag, 29. August 2020
Spacemen 3: Drive / Feel So Sad
Album: Recurring
Spacemen 3: Che
Album: Revolution (Maxi)
Sonic Boom: Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)
Album: All Things Being Equal
Sonic Boom: Imagine
Album: All Things Being Equal
Spacemen 3: I Love You
Album: Recurring
Spacemen 3: Walking With Jesus (Demo Version)
Album: Forged Prescriptions
Spacemen 3: Ode To Street Hassle
Album: The Perfect Prescriptions
Spacemen 3: Ecstasy Symphony
Album: The Perfect Prescriptions
Sonic Boom: Tawkin Tekno
Album: All Things Being Equal
Spacemen 3: Suicide
Album: Playing With Fire
Sonic Boom: Rock´n´Roll Is Killing My Life
Album: Spectrum
Sonic Boom: Just A Little Piece Of Me
Album: All Things Being Equal
Britta Phillips & Dean Wareham: Knives From Bavaria
Album: L´Avventura
MGMT: Congratulations
Album: Congratulations
Moon Duo: The World And The Sun
Album: Stars Are The Light
Sonic Boom: On A Summer´s Day
Album: All Things Being Equal
Spectrum: Touch The Stars
Album: Soul Gliss (Glide Divine)