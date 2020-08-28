Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 28.08.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

28 August

Freitag, 28. August 2020

Andreas Dorau
Demokratie
Album: Demokratie

Crucchi Gang/Isolation Berlin
Tutto Grigio
Single

Isolation Berlin
Alles Grau
Album: Berliner Schule/Protopop

Disclosure
Energy
Album: Energy

Aluna feat. Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom
Get Paid
Album: Renaissance

Yello
Oh Yeah
Single: Stella

Yello
Waba Duba
Album: Point

Russkaja
Change
Album: Russian Voodoo

Clipping.
Say The Name
Single

Bright Eyes
To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)
Album: In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Helge Schneider
Der müde Reiter
Album: Mama

Carsten & Carsten
Ich mag Leute!
Single

Peter Broderick
But
Album: Blackberry

Kelly Lee Owens
Melt!
Album: Inner Song

Angel Olsen
Waving, Smiling
Album: Whole New Mess

Angel Olsen
What It Is (What It Is)
Album: Whole New Mess

Antilopen Gang
Globuli
Album: Adrenochrom

Mary Ocher
Across Red Lines
Album: Compilation: For Belarus

The Violent Youth
Tam, Gde Nas Net (Where We Don’t Happen To Be)
Album: Там, где нас нет

Les Sins & AceMo
C’Mon Les’Go
Album: C’Mon Les’Go


0