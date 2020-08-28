Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Freitag, 28. August 2020

Andreas Dorau

Demokratie

Album: Demokratie

Crucchi Gang/Isolation Berlin

Tutto Grigio

Single

Isolation Berlin

Alles Grau

Album: Berliner Schule/Protopop

Disclosure

Energy

Album: Energy

Aluna feat. Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom

Get Paid

Album: Renaissance

Yello

Oh Yeah

Single: Stella

Yello

Waba Duba

Album: Point

Russkaja

Change

Album: Russian Voodoo

Clipping.

Say The Name

Single

Bright Eyes

To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)

Album: In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Helge Schneider

Der müde Reiter

Album: Mama

Carsten & Carsten

Ich mag Leute!

Single

Peter Broderick

But

Album: Blackberry

Kelly Lee Owens

Melt!

Album: Inner Song

Angel Olsen

Waving, Smiling

Album: Whole New Mess

Angel Olsen

What It Is (What It Is)

Album: Whole New Mess

Antilopen Gang

Globuli

Album: Adrenochrom

Mary Ocher

Across Red Lines

Album: Compilation: For Belarus

The Violent Youth

Tam, Gde Nas Net (Where We Don’t Happen To Be)

Album: Там, где нас нет

Les Sins & AceMo

C’Mon Les’Go

Album: C’Mon Les’Go