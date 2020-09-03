Playlist Malcolm Ohanwe

Donnerstag, 03. September 2020

BSMG

Jesse Owens

Album: Platz an der Sonne

Duke Ellington

Caravan

Single

Billie Holiday

Strange Fruit

Album: Strange Fruit

Lena Horne

Honeysuckle Rose

Album: The Definitive Collection of Lena Horne, Vol. 2

Nina Simone

Don't Smoke In Bed

Album: Little Girl Blue

Sam Cooke

Chain Gang

Album: Swing Lo

The Stylistics

Breakup to Makeup

Album: Round 2

Aretha Franklin

Amazing Grace

Album: Amazing Grace

Kool & The Gang

Spirit of the Boogie

Album: Spirit of the Boogie

Isley Brothers

Fight The Power

Album: The Heat Is On

Teena Marie

It Must Be Magic

Album: It Must Be Magic

YNW Melly

Jesse Owen$

Album: Collect Call EP