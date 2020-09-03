Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Malcolm Ohanwe

Stand: 03.09.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 September

Donnerstag, 03. September 2020

BSMG
Jesse Owens
Album: Platz an der Sonne

Duke Ellington
Caravan
Single

Billie Holiday
Strange Fruit
Album: Strange Fruit

Lena Horne
Honeysuckle Rose
Album: The Definitive Collection of Lena Horne, Vol. 2

Nina Simone
Don't Smoke In Bed
Album: Little Girl Blue

Sam Cooke
Chain Gang
Album: Swing Lo

The Stylistics
Breakup to Makeup 
Album: Round 2

Aretha Franklin
Amazing Grace
Album: Amazing Grace

Kool & The Gang
Spirit of the Boogie
Album: Spirit of the Boogie

Isley Brothers
Fight The Power
Album: The Heat Is On

Teena Marie
It Must Be Magic
Album: It Must Be Magic

YNW Melly
Jesse Owen$
Album: Collect Call EP


0