Playlist Bernhard Jugel
23. August
Sonntag, 23. August 2020
Joy Denalane: Vier Frauen
Album: women’s world voices vol.5
Blue Flame Records
Sam: Da wo du herkommst
Album: Avision (EP)
Jive Germany
Samy Deluxe: Superheld
Album: Dis wo ich herkomm
EMI
The Clash: London Calling
Album: London Calling
Sony UK
Tony Allen with The Afrika 70: Afro Disco Beat
Album: Jealousy - Progress
Zyx-Records
Falco: Junge Römer
Album: Falco 60
Ariol
Savage: Clean Skin
Album: Tambrine Riddim
Cornelius Records
Spice: Black Hipocrisy
Album: Captured
Spice Official Entertainment
Preach: Was ist jetzt?
Album: Quality Time Mixtape
One Mother
Sugar MMFK: Freitag in der Hood
Album: Von illegal zu digital
OUT 4 FAME
