Playlist Bernhard Jugel

Stand: 23.08.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 August

Sonntag, 23. August 2020

Joy Denalane: Vier Frauen
Album: women’s world voices vol.5
Blue Flame Records

Sam: Da wo du herkommst
Album: Avision (EP)
Jive Germany

Samy Deluxe: Superheld
Album: Dis wo ich herkomm
EMI

The Clash: London Calling
Album: London Calling
Sony UK

Tony Allen with The Afrika 70: Afro Disco Beat
Album: Jealousy - Progress
Zyx-Records

Falco: Junge Römer
Album: Falco 60
Ariol

Savage: Clean Skin
Album: Tambrine Riddim
Cornelius Records

Spice: Black Hipocrisy
Album: Captured
Spice Official Entertainment

Preach: Was ist jetzt?
Album: Quality Time Mixtape
One Mother

Sugar MMFK: Freitag in der Hood
Album: Von illegal zu digital
OUT 4 FAME

