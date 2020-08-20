Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 20.08.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

20 August

Donnerstag, 20. August 2020

Sorry 3000
Nasenspray
Single

Plastik Bertrand
Tout petit La Planete
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Billy Nomates
Hippy Elite
Album: Billy Nomates

Taylor Swift
The Last Great American Dynasty
Album: Folklore

Oscar Jerome
Gravitate
Album: Breathe Deep

Oscar Jerome
Give Back What You Stole From Me
Album: Breathe Deep

Johnny Nash
I Can See Clearly Now
Single

Genevieve Artadi
Godzillaaaa
Album: Dizzy Strange Summer

Glass Animals
Gooey
Single

Sorry 3000
Fitness
Single

JARV IS
Swanky Modes
Album: JARV IS


0