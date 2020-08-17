Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Montag, 17. August 2020

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band

Pimp

Album: 55

The Postal Service

Such great heights

Album: Give up

Girl Friday

This is not the Indie Rock I signed up for

Album: Androgynous Mary

Glass Animals

Gooey

Album: Zaba

Pippa

Tagada (feat. Neuschnee)

Single: Tagada

Oscar Jerome

Sun For Someone

Album: Breathe Deep

Das Hobos

Whitelines

Album: This Is The Place

Friedemann Weise

Twitter Song

Album: Das Weise Album

Theodor Shitstorm

Tanz die soziale Distanz

Album: Tanz die soziale Distanz

The Streets

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

Whitney

Bank Head

Album: Candid