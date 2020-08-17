Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 17.08.2020

Montag, 17. August 2020

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band
Pimp
Album: 55

The Postal Service
Such great heights
Album: Give up

Girl Friday
This is not the Indie Rock I signed up for
Album: Androgynous Mary

Glass Animals
Gooey
Album: Zaba

Pippa
Tagada (feat. Neuschnee)
Single: Tagada

Oscar Jerome
Sun For Someone
Album: Breathe Deep

Das Hobos
Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place

Friedemann Weise
Twitter Song
Album: Das Weise Album

Theodor Shitstorm
Tanz die soziale Distanz
Album: Tanz die soziale Distanz

The Streets
None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive
Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

Whitney
Bank Head
Album: Candid


