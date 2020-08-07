Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.08.2020

Playlisten

07 August

Freitag, 07. August 2020

Khruangbin
Pelota
Album: Mordechai

Moscoman
Wish I Was in Tokyo
Album: Time Slips Away

Nayana IZ
TNT
Album: Smoke & Fly EP

Zugezogen Maskulin
10 Jahre Abfuck
Album: 10 Jahre Abfuck

KitschKrieg
Unterwegs ft Jamule
Album: KitschKrieg

Glass Animals
Heatwave
Album: Dreamland

Glass Animals
Gooey (Instrumental)
Gooey Promo Single

Mike Polizze
Edge Of Time
Album: Long Lost Solace Find

Greentea Peng
Hu Man
Single

Tkay Maizda
Shook
Album: Last Year Was Weird Vol 2 EP

Duke Boara
Focus
Album: Focus / Learn To Forget EP

Washed Out
Time To Walk Away
Album: Purple Noon

The Go! Team
Cookie Scene feat IndigoYaj
Single

East Man
Wow How? Ft Whack Eye
Album: Prole Art Threat

Keleketla!
International Love Affair (Edit)
Album: Keleketla! & Coldcut

Taylor Swift
This Is Me Trying
Album: Folklore

Romare
Sunshine
Album: Home

Subculture
The River Bend ft. Rachel Chinouriri
Album: i dream of everything

The Beths
Out Of Sight
Album: Jump Rope Gazers

The Notwist
Ship ft Saya
Album: Ship EP

Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death


