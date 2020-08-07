Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 07. August 2020

Khruangbin

Pelota

Album: Mordechai

Moscoman

Wish I Was in Tokyo

Album: Time Slips Away

Nayana IZ

TNT

Album: Smoke & Fly EP

Zugezogen Maskulin

10 Jahre Abfuck

Album: 10 Jahre Abfuck

KitschKrieg

Unterwegs ft Jamule

Album: KitschKrieg

Glass Animals

Heatwave

Album: Dreamland

Glass Animals

Gooey (Instrumental)

Gooey Promo Single

Mike Polizze

Edge Of Time

Album: Long Lost Solace Find

Greentea Peng

Hu Man

Single

Tkay Maizda

Shook

Album: Last Year Was Weird Vol 2 EP

Duke Boara

Focus

Album: Focus / Learn To Forget EP

Washed Out

Time To Walk Away

Album: Purple Noon

The Go! Team

Cookie Scene feat IndigoYaj

Single

East Man

Wow How? Ft Whack Eye

Album: Prole Art Threat

Keleketla!

International Love Affair (Edit)

Album: Keleketla! & Coldcut

Taylor Swift

This Is Me Trying

Album: Folklore

Romare

Sunshine

Album: Home

Subculture

The River Bend ft. Rachel Chinouriri

Album: i dream of everything

The Beths

Out Of Sight

Album: Jump Rope Gazers

The Notwist

Ship ft Saya

Album: Ship EP

Fontaines D.C.

A Hero´s Death

Album: A Hero´s Death