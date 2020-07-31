Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 31.07.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

31 Juli

Freitag, 31. Juli 2020

Psychedelic Furs
Pretty In Pink
Album: Talk Talk Talk

LBL (Lo-Bit Loopers)
Illusion
Illusion EP

Psychedelic Furs
Don´t Believe
Album: Made Of Rain

Westbam
You Need The Drugs feat Richard Butler
Album: Götterstrasse

The Notwist
Ship ft Saya
Ship EP

Beyoncé
Find Your Way Back
Album: The Lion King – The Gift (Deluxe Edition)

Orchestra Baobab
Utru Horas
Album: Ken Dou Werente

Sebastian Maschat & Erlend Oye
Price
Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo

Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death

Romare
The River
Album: Home

Primal Scream
Don´t Fight It Feel It ft Denise Johnson
Album: Screamadelica

SW.
øpenJA[zzz…]
Album: Night

Caitlin Rose
Whatchoo´
Single

Sound Voyage
Golden Garuda
Album: Golden Garuda / Super Molam Single

Express Brass Band
Nuclear War
Album: Pluto Kein Planet

Blu & Exile
African Dream (feat. Gappy Ranks & Aloe Blacc)
Album: Miles: From An Interlude Called Life

East Man ft Ny Ny
Ny Ny Who Am I
Album: Prole Art Threat (Album Der Woche)

Brandy
Baby Mama ft Chance The Rapper
Album: B7

Public Enemy
Harder Than You Think
Album: How You Sell Soul To A Soulless People Who Sold Their Soul

Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Single

Max Richter
All Human Beings – Pt. 1
Album: Voices


1