Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 31. Juli 2020

Psychedelic Furs

Pretty In Pink

Album: Talk Talk Talk

LBL (Lo-Bit Loopers)

Illusion

Illusion EP

Psychedelic Furs

Don´t Believe

Album: Made Of Rain

Westbam

You Need The Drugs feat Richard Butler

Album: Götterstrasse

The Notwist

Ship ft Saya

Ship EP

Beyoncé

Find Your Way Back

Album: The Lion King – The Gift (Deluxe Edition)

Orchestra Baobab

Utru Horas

Album: Ken Dou Werente

Sebastian Maschat & Erlend Oye

Price

Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo

Fontaines D.C.

A Hero´s Death

Album: A Hero´s Death

Romare

The River

Album: Home

Primal Scream

Don´t Fight It Feel It ft Denise Johnson

Album: Screamadelica

SW.

øpenJA[zzz…]

Album: Night

Caitlin Rose

Whatchoo´

Single

Sound Voyage

Golden Garuda

Album: Golden Garuda / Super Molam Single

Express Brass Band

Nuclear War

Album: Pluto Kein Planet

Blu & Exile

African Dream (feat. Gappy Ranks & Aloe Blacc)

Album: Miles: From An Interlude Called Life

East Man ft Ny Ny

Ny Ny Who Am I

Album: Prole Art Threat (Album Der Woche)

Brandy

Baby Mama ft Chance The Rapper

Album: B7

Public Enemy

Harder Than You Think

Album: How You Sell Soul To A Soulless People Who Sold Their Soul

Angel Bat Dawid

Transition East

Single

Max Richter

All Human Beings – Pt. 1

Album: Voices