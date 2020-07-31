Playlist Ralf Summer
31. Juli
Freitag, 31. Juli 2020
Psychedelic Furs
Pretty In Pink
Album: Talk Talk Talk
LBL (Lo-Bit Loopers)
Illusion
Illusion EP
Psychedelic Furs
Don´t Believe
Album: Made Of Rain
Westbam
You Need The Drugs feat Richard Butler
Album: Götterstrasse
The Notwist
Ship ft Saya
Ship EP
Beyoncé
Find Your Way Back
Album: The Lion King – The Gift (Deluxe Edition)
Orchestra Baobab
Utru Horas
Album: Ken Dou Werente
Sebastian Maschat & Erlend Oye
Price
Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo
Fontaines D.C.
A Hero´s Death
Album: A Hero´s Death
Romare
The River
Album: Home
Primal Scream
Don´t Fight It Feel It ft Denise Johnson
Album: Screamadelica
SW.
øpenJA[zzz…]
Album: Night
Caitlin Rose
Whatchoo´
Single
Sound Voyage
Golden Garuda
Album: Golden Garuda / Super Molam Single
Express Brass Band
Nuclear War
Album: Pluto Kein Planet
Blu & Exile
African Dream (feat. Gappy Ranks & Aloe Blacc)
Album: Miles: From An Interlude Called Life
East Man ft Ny Ny
Ny Ny Who Am I
Album: Prole Art Threat (Album Der Woche)
Brandy
Baby Mama ft Chance The Rapper
Album: B7
Public Enemy
Harder Than You Think
Album: How You Sell Soul To A Soulless People Who Sold Their Soul
Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Single
Max Richter
All Human Beings – Pt. 1
Album: Voices