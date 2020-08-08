Playlist Achim Bogdahn
20. Juli
Montag, 20. Juli 2020
Elvis Costello u.a.
Weird Nightmare
Album: Weird Nightmare
Was (Not Was)
Ba-Lue-Bolivar-Ba-Lues-Are
Album: That’s The Way I Feel Now
Ken Nordine u.a.
Pinocchio Medley: Desolation Theme/When You Wish Upon a Star
Album: Stay Awake
Marianne Faithfull & Chris Spedding
Ballad of the Soldier’s Wife
Album: Lost in the Stars
John Prine
The Late John Garfield Blues
Album: Souvenirs
John Prine
Angel from Montgomery
Album: Live
John Prine
Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Album: German Afternoons
Dan Reeder
Mexican Home
John Prine
Grandpa was a Carpenter
Album: Souvenirs
John Prine
Safety Joe
Album: Fair & Square
John Prine & Fiona Prine
My Happiness
Album: For Better, or Worse
John Prine
Six O’Clock News
Album: Live
John Prine
Please Don’t Bury Me
Album: Souvenirs