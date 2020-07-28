Playlist Michael Bartle
28. Juli
Dienstag, 28. Juli 2020
Blondie: Love at the pier
Album: Plastic Letters
Chrysalis
Blondie: Dreaming
Album: Essential
Capitol
Blondie: I didn’t have the nerve to say no
Album: Plastic Letters
Chrysalis
Blondie: Picture this
Album: Essential
Capitol
Velvet Underground: Heroin
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Verve
Velvet Underground: European sun
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Verve
The wind in the willows: Djini & Judy
Album: The wind in the willows
Capitol
Blondie: The Attack Of The Giant Ants
Album: Blondie
Chrysalis
The Shangri-Las: Out in the streets
Album: The very best of
Reprise
Blondie: X-Offender
Album: Esential
Capitol
Miles Davis: Bitches Brew
Album: Bitches Brew
Columbia
Television: Marquee Moon
Album: Marquee Moon
Elektra
Blondie: Denis
Album: Essential
Capitol
Doobie Brothers: Long Train Runnin’
Album: Best Of
Warner
Blondie: Heart Of Glass
Album: Essential
Capitol
Blondie: Call me
Album: Essential
Capitol
Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight
Album: Sugarhill Gang
Castle Communication
Blondie: Rapture
Album: Essential
Capitol
Blondie: Die Young, Stay Pretty
Album: Singles Collection
EMI
Blondie: The tide is high (Coldcut Remix)
Album: One more into the bleach
Chrysalis