Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 23.07.2020

Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020

Dream Wife
Sports
Album: So when you gonna

L.A. Salami
The Talis-Man on the Age of Glass
Album: The Cause of Doubt & a Reason to have Faith

The Residents
Tell me
Album: Meat. Metal & Bone

Jake Blount
The Angels done bowed down
Album: Spider Tales

Margo Price
Gone to stay
Album: That`s how Rumours get started

A. A. Williams
Love and Pain
Album: Forever Blue

Half Pair
Half Pair
Album: Half Pair

JARV IS
Am I missing something?
Album: Beyond the Pale


