Playlist Roderich Fabian
23. Juli
Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020
Dream Wife
Sports
Album: So when you gonna
L.A. Salami
The Talis-Man on the Age of Glass
Album: The Cause of Doubt & a Reason to have Faith
The Residents
Tell me
Album: Meat. Metal & Bone
Jake Blount
The Angels done bowed down
Album: Spider Tales
Margo Price
Gone to stay
Album: That`s how Rumours get started
A. A. Williams
Love and Pain
Album: Forever Blue
Half Pair
Half Pair
Album: Half Pair
JARV IS
Am I missing something?
Album: Beyond the Pale