Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 20.07.2020

20 Juli

Montag, 20. Juli 2020

Metronomy
The Light/Rostam Remix
Single

Daniel Avery
Infinite Future
Album: Love + Light

Tyson Motzenbocker
Come to California
Album: Someday I´ll make it all up to you

Saweetie
Tap In
Single

Black Thought
Thought vs Everybody
Single

Hugar
Frost
Single

Emitt Rhodes
Saturday Night
Album: The American Dream

The Go! Team
Cookie Scene
Single

Hiroshi Yashimura
Teevee
Album: Green

Lomelda
Wonder
Single

JARV IS...
Must I Evolve?
Album: Beyond The Pale

Illuminati Hotties
Will I get cancelled, if I write a song called “If you were a man you´d be so cancelled”?
Album: Free I.H.

Dauerwelle
Kunst stirbt nie
Album: Musikpolizei EP

Arlo Parks
Black Gog
Single


