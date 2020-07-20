Playlist Achim Bogdahn
20. Juli
Montag, 20. Juli 2020
Metronomy
The Light/Rostam Remix
Single
Daniel Avery
Infinite Future
Album: Love + Light
Tyson Motzenbocker
Come to California
Album: Someday I´ll make it all up to you
Saweetie
Tap In
Single
Black Thought
Thought vs Everybody
Single
Hugar
Frost
Single
Emitt Rhodes
Saturday Night
Album: The American Dream
The Go! Team
Cookie Scene
Single
Hiroshi Yashimura
Teevee
Album: Green
Lomelda
Wonder
Single
JARV IS...
Must I Evolve?
Album: Beyond The Pale
Illuminati Hotties
Will I get cancelled, if I write a song called “If you were a man you´d be so cancelled”?
Album: Free I.H.
Dauerwelle
Kunst stirbt nie
Album: Musikpolizei EP
Arlo Parks
Black Gog
Single