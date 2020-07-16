Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 16. Juli 2020

Illuminati Hotties

Freequent Letdown

Album: FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For

ZSK

Ich habe Besseres zu tun

Single

Porridge Radio feat. Lala Lala

Good for you

Single

Haiyti

Blizzard

Album: Sui Sui

Genevieve Artadi

Godzilaaaaa

Album: Dizzy Strange Summer

Angel Olsen

New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)

Single

Denai Moore

Cascades

Album: Modern Dread

Grant-Lee Philips

Lowest Low

Single

Becca Mancari

Tear us apart

Album: The Greatest Part

Protomartyr

Worn in Heaven

Album: Ultimate Success Story