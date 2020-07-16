Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 16.07.2020

16 Juli

Donnerstag, 16. Juli 2020

Illuminati Hotties
Freequent Letdown
Album: FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For

ZSK
Ich habe Besseres zu tun
Single

Porridge Radio feat. Lala Lala
Good for you
Single

Haiyti
Blizzard
Album: Sui Sui

Genevieve Artadi
Godzilaaaaa
Album: Dizzy Strange Summer

Angel Olsen
New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)
Single

Denai Moore
Cascades
Album: Modern Dread

Grant-Lee Philips
Lowest Low
Single

Becca Mancari
Tear us apart
Album: The Greatest Part

Protomartyr
Worn in Heaven
Album: Ultimate Success Story


