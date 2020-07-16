Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 16.07.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

15 Juli

Mittwoch, 15. Juli 2020

The Jayhawks
Dogtown Days
Album: XOXO

AME
Positivland
EP

The Streets feat. MS Banks
You can’t afford me
Album: None Of Us Are Gettting Out Of This Life Alive

Jay Daniel
Knowledge Of Selfie
Album: Broken Knows

Bananagun
People Talk too Much
Album: The True Storry Of Bananagun

Plastic Bertrand
petit La Planete
Album: J'te Fais Un Plan

Haiyti
100 000 Fans
Album: Siu Siu

Memoria
Hide&Seek
Album: Hide&Seek

Courntey Jones
Sunshine Dub
Album: Kalimba is my Telephone in Dub

Friends of Gas
Felder
Album: Kein Wetter

Caribou
Mars
Album: Our Love

Nadine Shah
Ladies For Babies
Album: Kitchen Sink

Haiyti
La La Land
Album: Sui Sui

Ezra Furman
Every Feeling
Album: Sex Education ST


