Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 18. Juli 2020

Juju

Nairobi/Chants

Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju

Nia (Poem: Complete The Circle)

Album: Chapter Two: Nia

Chuck Berry

Downbound Train

Album: Chuck Berry is on top

Miles Davis

Riot

Album: Nefertiti

Juju

(Struggle) Home

Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju

Soledad Brothers

Album: A Message from Mozambique

Juju

The end of the butterfly king

Album: Chapter Two: Nia

Oneness Of Juju

African Rhythmns

Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Oneness Of Juju

Higher

Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Oneness Of Juju

Every way but loose

Album: African Rhythmns: 1970-1982

Juju & The Space Rangers

Plastic

Album: African Rhythmns