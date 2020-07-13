Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.07.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Juli

Freitag, 10. Juli 2020

Belle & Sebastian
Expectations
Album: Tigermilk

Skwirl
Multiple Signals
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Rufus Wainwright
Only The People That Love
Album: Unfollow The Rules

Bluekilla
Ska Is Our Business
Album: Ska Is Our Business

P-rallel x Greentea Peng
Soulboy
Album: Soulboy EP

The Streets
I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him
Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

Galcher Lustwerk
Another Story (Another Version)
Album: Proof EP

Ferge X Fisherman
Believe (Live @Zündfunk Punschkonzert 7.12.2018)
Album: Gone Fishing

Khruangbin
No Distraction (Khruangbin Remix)
Single

New Order
Blue Monday using 1930s instruments (New Order Cover)
Single

Skwirl
A&E Shuttle
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Porridge Radio
Good For You ft La La
Album: Single

Nihiloxica
Black Haveera
Album: Kaloli

Erik B & Rakim
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Maxi

Coldcut
People Hold On ft Lisa Stansfield
Album: What´s That Noise?

Coldcut
Autumn Leaves (Irresistible Force Rmx)
Maxi

Coldcut
Timber
Album: Let Us Play!

Coldcut ft. Robert Owens
Walk In My Shoes (Hendrik Schwarz Rmx)
Album: Walk A Mile In My Shoes

Keleketla!
Broken Light
Album: Keleketla! & Coldcut (Album Der Woche)

Skwirl
A&E Shuttle
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Skwirl
Multiple Signals
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Skwirl
A&E Shuffle
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Skwirl
Arps & Klangs
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Skwirl
A Joint
Album: Planned Obsolescence

Apollo Brown & Che Noir
Blood Is Thicker
Album: As God Intended

Otta
Just Like The Rain
Album: Songbook

Half Pair
Half Pair
Album: Half Pair


1