Playlist Ralf Summer
10. Juli
Freitag, 10. Juli 2020
Belle & Sebastian
Expectations
Album: Tigermilk
Skwirl
Multiple Signals
Album: Planned Obsolescence
Rufus Wainwright
Only The People That Love
Album: Unfollow The Rules
Bluekilla
Ska Is Our Business
Album: Ska Is Our Business
P-rallel x Greentea Peng
Soulboy
Album: Soulboy EP
The Streets
I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him
Album: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive
Galcher Lustwerk
Another Story (Another Version)
Album: Proof EP
Ferge X Fisherman
Believe (Live @Zündfunk Punschkonzert 7.12.2018)
Album: Gone Fishing
Khruangbin
No Distraction (Khruangbin Remix)
Single
New Order
Blue Monday using 1930s instruments (New Order Cover)
Single
Porridge Radio
Good For You ft La La
Album: Single
Nihiloxica
Black Haveera
Album: Kaloli
Erik B & Rakim
Paid In Full (Coldcut Remix)
Maxi
Coldcut
People Hold On ft Lisa Stansfield
Album: What´s That Noise?
Coldcut
Autumn Leaves (Irresistible Force Rmx)
Maxi
Coldcut
Timber
Album: Let Us Play!
Coldcut ft. Robert Owens
Walk In My Shoes (Hendrik Schwarz Rmx)
Album: Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Keleketla!
Broken Light
Album: Keleketla! & Coldcut (Album Der Woche)
Apollo Brown & Che Noir
Blood Is Thicker
Album: As God Intended
Otta
Just Like The Rain
Album: Songbook
Half Pair
Half Pair
Album: Half Pair