Playlist Henrik von Holtum

Stand: 21.06.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

21 Juni

Sonntag, 21. Juni 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker: Janet Says
Album: Jerry Jeff Walker

Daniel Johnston: Walking The Cow
Album: Welcome To my World
Eternal Yip Eye Music

Moondog: Stamping Ground
Album: Moondog
CBS

Harry Partch: Ring Around The Moon: 1. First Phase
Album: Harry Partch: Plectra And Percussion Dances
Bridgh Records

Moondog: Instrumental Round
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records

The Mountain Goats: Colour In Your Cheeks
Album: All Hail West Texas
Emperor Jones

Moondog: Be A Hobo
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records

Moondog: Double Bass Duet
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records

Television Personalities: 14th Floor
Album: Some Kind of Happening: Singles from 1979-1989

Johnny Cash: Born To Lose
Album: I Walk The Line

Schwermut Forest: Ein Wenig Den Unfug Wegkehren
Album:
Single: Kollaps

The Corries: The Loch Tay Boat Song
Album: Live From Schottland
Moidart

Palace Brothers: Ohio River Boat Song
Album: Lost Blues And Other Songs
Domino

Townes van Zandt: Pancho And Lefty
Album: Live At The Old Quarter, Houston, Texas

Townes van Zandt: Be Here To Love me
Album: Our Mother The Mountain

Townes van Zandt: Why She's Acting That Way
Album: Our Mother The Mountain

Hank Williams: Long Gone Lonesome Blues
Album: No more darkness

Moondog: Dog Trot
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records

The Mountain Goats: See America Right
Album: All Hail West Texas
Emperor Jones

Charlie Parr: Motorcycle Blues
Album: Barnswallow
Self -Released LC:

Sun Ra: Space Loneliness
Album: We Travel The Spaceways
El Saturn Records

Jack Nietzsche: Da Do Ron Ron
Album: The Lonely Surfer
Reprise records

Daniel Johnston: Devil Town
Album: Welcome To My World
Eternal Yip Eye Music

Daniel Johnston: Don't Let The Sun Go Down
Album: Welcome To My World
Eternal Yip Eye Music

Nick Drake: The Road
Album: Pink Moon
Island Records

Talk Talk: Myrrhman
Album: Laughing Stock

Steine: Hey Peter
Album: Hey Peter
Crocodiletears

Karen Dalton: Katie Cruel
Album: In My Own Time

Karen Dalton: Something On your Mind
Album: In My Own Time


