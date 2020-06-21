Playlist Henrik von Holtum

Sonntag, 21. Juni 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker: Janet Says

Album: Jerry Jeff Walker

Daniel Johnston: Walking The Cow

Album: Welcome To my World

Eternal Yip Eye Music

Moondog: Stamping Ground

Album: Moondog

CBS

Harry Partch: Ring Around The Moon: 1. First Phase

Album: Harry Partch: Plectra And Percussion Dances

Bridgh Records

Moondog: Instrumental Round

Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue

Honest Jons Records

The Mountain Goats: Colour In Your Cheeks

Album: All Hail West Texas

Emperor Jones

Moondog: Be A Hobo

Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue

Honest Jons Records

Moondog: Double Bass Duet

Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue

Honest Jons Records

Television Personalities: 14th Floor

Album: Some Kind of Happening: Singles from 1979-1989

Johnny Cash: Born To Lose

Album: I Walk The Line

Schwermut Forest: Ein Wenig Den Unfug Wegkehren

Album:

Single: Kollaps

The Corries: The Loch Tay Boat Song

Album: Live From Schottland

Moidart

Palace Brothers: Ohio River Boat Song

Album: Lost Blues And Other Songs

Domino

Townes van Zandt: Pancho And Lefty

Album: Live At The Old Quarter, Houston, Texas

Townes van Zandt: Be Here To Love me

Album: Our Mother The Mountain

Townes van Zandt: Why She's Acting That Way

Album: Our Mother The Mountain

Hank Williams: Long Gone Lonesome Blues

Album: No more darkness

Moondog: Dog Trot

Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue

Honest Jons Records

The Mountain Goats: See America Right

Album: All Hail West Texas

Emperor Jones

Charlie Parr: Motorcycle Blues

Album: Barnswallow

Self -Released LC:

Sun Ra: Space Loneliness

Album: We Travel The Spaceways

El Saturn Records

Jack Nietzsche: Da Do Ron Ron

Album: The Lonely Surfer

Reprise records

Daniel Johnston: Devil Town

Album: Welcome To My World

Eternal Yip Eye Music

Daniel Johnston: Don't Let The Sun Go Down

Album: Welcome To My World

Eternal Yip Eye Music

Nick Drake: The Road

Album: Pink Moon

Island Records

Talk Talk: Myrrhman

Album: Laughing Stock

Steine: Hey Peter

Album: Hey Peter

Crocodiletears

Karen Dalton: Katie Cruel

Album: In My Own Time

Karen Dalton: Something On your Mind

Album: In My Own Time



