Playlist Henrik von Holtum
21. Juni
Sonntag, 21. Juni 2020
Jerry Jeff Walker: Janet Says
Album: Jerry Jeff Walker
Daniel Johnston: Walking The Cow
Album: Welcome To my World
Eternal Yip Eye Music
Moondog: Stamping Ground
Album: Moondog
CBS
Harry Partch: Ring Around The Moon: 1. First Phase
Album: Harry Partch: Plectra And Percussion Dances
Bridgh Records
Moondog: Instrumental Round
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records
The Mountain Goats: Colour In Your Cheeks
Album: All Hail West Texas
Emperor Jones
Moondog: Be A Hobo
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records
Moondog: Double Bass Duet
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records
Television Personalities: 14th Floor
Album: Some Kind of Happening: Singles from 1979-1989
Johnny Cash: Born To Lose
Album: I Walk The Line
Schwermut Forest: Ein Wenig Den Unfug Wegkehren
Album:
Single: Kollaps
The Corries: The Loch Tay Boat Song
Album: Live From Schottland
Moidart
Palace Brothers: Ohio River Boat Song
Album: Lost Blues And Other Songs
Domino
Townes van Zandt: Pancho And Lefty
Album: Live At The Old Quarter, Houston, Texas
Townes van Zandt: Be Here To Love me
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Townes van Zandt: Why She's Acting That Way
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Hank Williams: Long Gone Lonesome Blues
Album: No more darkness
Moondog: Dog Trot
Album: The Viking Of Sixth Avenue
Honest Jons Records
The Mountain Goats: See America Right
Album: All Hail West Texas
Emperor Jones
Charlie Parr: Motorcycle Blues
Album: Barnswallow
Self -Released LC:
Sun Ra: Space Loneliness
Album: We Travel The Spaceways
El Saturn Records
Jack Nietzsche: Da Do Ron Ron
Album: The Lonely Surfer
Reprise records
Daniel Johnston: Devil Town
Album: Welcome To My World
Eternal Yip Eye Music
Daniel Johnston: Don't Let The Sun Go Down
Album: Welcome To My World
Eternal Yip Eye Music
Nick Drake: The Road
Album: Pink Moon
Island Records
Talk Talk: Myrrhman
Album: Laughing Stock
Steine: Hey Peter
Album: Hey Peter
Crocodiletears
Karen Dalton: Katie Cruel
Album: In My Own Time
Karen Dalton: Something On your Mind
Album: In My Own Time