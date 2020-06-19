Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 19.06.2020

19 Juni

Freitag, 19. Juni 2020

SAULT: Black Is
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

SAULT: Don´t Shoot Guns Down
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

SAULT: Stop Dem
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction

Darkstar: Wolf
Album: Civic Jams

Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction

DJ Qness: Moyà Wakho feat Museeq
Album: Single

Bob Dylan: Goodbye Jimmy Reed
Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways

Neil Young: Little Wing
Album: Homegrown

Whitey: Y.U.H.2.B.M.2
Album: The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Is A Train

Hochzeitskapelle: The Thing I Done
Album: The World Is Full Of Songs

SAULT: Bow feat Michael Kiwanuka
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction

Coriky: Say Yes
Album: Coriky

Sandra Hüller: My Love (Last Breath)
Album: Single

Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction

Phoebe Bridgers: Halloween
Album: Punisher

Phoebe Bridgers: DVD Menu
Album: Punisher

Phoebe Bridgers: Graceland Too
Album: Punisher

INGA: Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Dommage
Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Frau Adolf
Album: Tears & Teeths

Cat Power: Toop Toop (A tribute to Zdar)
Album: Single

Spacemen 3: The Sound Of Confusion
Album: Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To


