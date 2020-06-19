Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 19. Juni 2020

SAULT: Black Is

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

SAULT: Don´t Shoot Guns Down

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

SAULT: Stop Dem

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Darkstar: Wolf

Album: Civic Jams

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

DJ Qness: Moyà Wakho feat Museeq

Album: Single

Bob Dylan: Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways

Neil Young: Little Wing

Album: Homegrown

Whitey: Y.U.H.2.B.M.2

Album: The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Is A Train

Hochzeitskapelle: The Thing I Done

Album: The World Is Full Of Songs

SAULT: Bow feat Michael Kiwanuka

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Coriky: Say Yes

Album: Coriky

Sandra Hüller: My Love (Last Breath)

Album: Single

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Phoebe Bridgers: Halloween

Album: Punisher

Phoebe Bridgers: DVD Menu

Album: Punisher

Phoebe Bridgers: Graceland Too

Album: Punisher

INGA: Il A Fallu

Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Dommage

Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Get There Get There Get There

Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA: Frau Adolf

Album: Tears & Teeths

Cat Power: Toop Toop (A tribute to Zdar)

Album: Single

Spacemen 3: The Sound Of Confusion

Album: Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To