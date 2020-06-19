Playlist Ralf Summer
19. Juni
Freitag, 19. Juni 2020
SAULT: Black Is
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
SAULT: Don´t Shoot Guns Down
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
SAULT: Stop Dem
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
Darkstar: Wolf
Album: Civic Jams
Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
DJ Qness: Moyà Wakho feat Museeq
Album: Single
Bob Dylan: Goodbye Jimmy Reed
Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways
Neil Young: Little Wing
Album: Homegrown
Whitey: Y.U.H.2.B.M.2
Album: The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Is A Train
Hochzeitskapelle: The Thing I Done
Album: The World Is Full Of Songs
SAULT: Bow feat Michael Kiwanuka
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
Coriky: Say Yes
Album: Coriky
Sandra Hüller: My Love (Last Breath)
Album: Single
Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
Phoebe Bridgers: Halloween
Album: Punisher
Phoebe Bridgers: DVD Menu
Album: Punisher
Phoebe Bridgers: Graceland Too
Album: Punisher
INGA: Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths
INGA: Dommage
Album: Tears & Teeths
INGA: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears & Teeths
INGA: Frau Adolf
Album: Tears & Teeths
Cat Power: Toop Toop (A tribute to Zdar)
Album: Single
Spacemen 3: The Sound Of Confusion
Album: Taking Drugs To Make Music To Take Drugs To